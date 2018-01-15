BLM Waiving Most Day Use Fees for Martin Luther King, Jr. Day

In order to increase recreational access to public land, the Bureau of Land Management will waive recreation-related fees for visitors to public lands on Martin Luther King, Jr. Day.

“On Monday, to honor the legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr., the BLM invites families to spend the day together enjoying America’s rich public lands heritage,” said Brain Steed, BLM Deputy Director. "Most of these lands are just a short drive from your community. Our fee-free days are a way to encourage our neighbors to enjoy a family outing while reflecting on the American values that have made America great.“

Site-specific standard amenity and individual day-use fees at BLM-managed recreation sites and areas will be waived for the day. Other fees, such as overnight camping, cabin rentals, group day use and use of special areas, will remain in effect.

BLM-managed public lands offer more recreational opportunities than any other federal agency, including camping, hunting, fishing and horseback riding, to boating, whitewater rafting, off-highway vehicle driving and many more activities. About 67 million visits are made annually to BLM-managed lands and waters, supporting more than 48,000 jobs nationwide and contributing almost $7 billion to the country’s economy.

The BLM will waive recreation-related fees for visitors to public lands on four additional occasions this year— Presidents Day (February 19), National Get Outdoors Day (June 9), National Public Lands Day (September 22) and Veterans Day (November 11). (BLM)