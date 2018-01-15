Crews in Northeast Nevada Seek Small Plane Bound for Utah - KTVN Channel 2 - Reno Tahoe Sparks News, Weather, Video

Crews in Northeast Nevada Seek Small Plane Bound for Utah

Emergency workers in the northeast corner of Nevada are resuming their search for a small airplane that may have gone down in the Ruby Mountains east of Elko.

Elko County undersheriff Ron Supp tells the Elko Daily Free Press that the twin-engine Piper was apparently transporting aerial photography equipment from California to Salt Lake City when the pilot contacted the Elko Airport at about 8:30 p.m. Thursday to report his plane was icing up.

Supp says crews thought they spotted the plane during a search Friday near the Ruby Mashes. But he told the newspaper on Monday that report turned out to be false and crews now are speculating the plane may be further east, nearer the Utah line.

He says the pilot was a 26-year-old man from Mississippi. It's not known if anyone else was on board.

Information from: Elko Daily Free Press, http://www.elkodaily.com

(Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

