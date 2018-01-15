UK Police Say Death of Dolores O'Riordan Not Suspicious - KTVN Channel 2 - Reno Tahoe Sparks News, Weather, Video

UK Police Say Death of Dolores O'Riordan Not Suspicious

Courtesy: The Cranberries, Facebook Courtesy: The Cranberries, Facebook

Police say they are not treating the death of Cranberries singer Dolores O'Riordan as suspicious.

O'Riordan was found dead Monday morning at a London hotel. Police initially called the death "unexplained," but said Tuesday that nothing suspicious had been found. The case is being passed to a coroner to determine the cause of death.

The 46-year-old Irish singer was in London to record vocals for a cover of Cranberries hit "Zombie" by Los Angeles rock band Bad Wolves.

Dan Waite of music label Eleven Seven said O'Riordan left him a voice message early Monday saying she was looking forward to the recording. He said "she sounded full of life, was joking and excited to see me and my wife this week."

The Cranberries' 1990s hits included "Dream," ''Linger" and "Zombie."

Last year, The Cranberries announced on social media that O'Riordan was having a tough recovery from an ongoing back problem, forcing the band to cancel  most of its European tour. However, in December, the singer tweeted, "Feeling good! I did my first bit of gigging in months at the weekend, performed a few songs at the Billboard annual staff holiday party in New York with the house band. Really enjoyed it!"

(The Associated Press, CBS News contributed to this report.)

