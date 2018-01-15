The Cranberries Singer Dolores O'Riordan Dies at 46 - KTVN Channel 2 - Reno Tahoe Sparks News, Weather, Video

The Cranberries Singer Dolores O'Riordan Dies at 46

Posted: Updated:
Courtesy: The Cranberries, Facebook Courtesy: The Cranberries, Facebook

Dolores O'Riordan, lead singer of Irish band The Cranberries, has died. She was 46.

Publicist Lindsey Holmes says O'Riordan died suddenly Monday in London, where she was recording. The cause of death wasn't immediately available.

Holmes says the singer's family is "devastated" by the news.

The Limerick band became international stars in the 1990s with hits including "Zombie" and "Linger."

O'Riordan was still active in her career, performing as recently as December, according to The Cranberries' social media accounts. In November, she recorded the theme song for a short film called "Angela's Christmas," which aired on Irish TV in December. 

Last year, The Cranberries announced on social media that O'Riordan was having a tough recovery from an ongoing back problem, forcing the band to cancel  most of its European tour. However, in December, the singer tweeted, "Feeling good! I did my first bit of gigging in months at the weekend, performed a few songs at the Billboard annual staff holiday party in New York with the house band. Really enjoyed it!"

(The Associated Press, CBS News contributed to this report.)

Powered by Frankly
SECTIONS
News
Weather
Sports
iWitness
Health
What's on 2
Sales
Lifestyle
FEATURES
Face the State
Someone 2 Know
Nevada Backroads
Job of the Day
ABOUT US
News Team
Job Openings
Contact KTVN
Contest Rules
Closed Captioning
Buy a DVD
Birthdays
PUBLIC FILE
KTVN Public File
KTVN EEO Report
To Request Notification of All Job Openings
Public File Assistance
KTVN-TV

KTVN-TV
Phone: (775) 858-2222
Fax: (775) 861-4298

Mailing Address:
4925 Energy Way
Reno, NV 89502

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 Sarkes Tarzian, Inc. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.