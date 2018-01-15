California Residents Grieve, Commit to Rebuilding After Mudslides

On Monday, we recognize Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. as a man who dedicated his life to providing a helping-hand to others. The people of northern Nevada honored Dr. King's legacy by taking part in a day full of service.More >>
We were there as folks gathered before the drive, in time to hear their stories about how far Reno-Sparks has come.More >>
President Trump dedicated his weekly address to Martin Luther King Jr., the civil rights leader who was assassinated 50 years ago in April.More >>
In order to increase recreational access to public land, the Bureau of Land Management will waive recreation-related fees for visitors to public lands on Martin Luther King, Jr. Day.More >>
President Donald Trump says the federal government will "get involved" with Hawaii following the false alarm about an incoming missile strike on the island state.More >>
Dolores O'Riordan, lead singer of Irish band The Cranberries, has died. She was 46.More >>
The Nevada Highway Patrol is investigating whether drugs, alcohol or distracted driving is to blame for a car crash turned car fire Sunday night.More >>
Douglas County deputies are investigating a hash oil fire in Gardnerville that sent one man to the hospital Sunday afternoon.More >>
Douglas County Sheriff’s Office says a 51-year-old man has been arrested, accused of holding a woman against her will in Gardnerville.More >>
