Investigation Underway After Fire at Vacant Home on 7th Street in Reno

Chelsea Manning on Sunday confirmed via Twitter that she is a candidate for U.S. Senate.More >>
Here is a list of offices that will be closed on Monday, January 15, 2018 in observance of Martin Luther King Jr. Day.More >>
The Coast Guard says it is investigating a casino shuttle boat fire off Florida's Gulf Coast that led to the death of a female passenger.More >>
The Reno Fire Department is investigating a fire at an unoccupied home on 7th Street on Sunday night.More >>
Update as of January 13th, 2018: KTVN is pleased to be back on the U-verse service upon reaching a mutually agreeable solution for carriage of our programming.More >>
The Nevada Highway Patrol is investigating whether drugs, alcohol or distracted driving is to blame for a car crash turned car fire Sunday night.More >>
Here is a list of offices that will be closed on Monday, January 15, 2018 in observance of Martin Luther King Jr. Day.More >>
Douglas County deputies are investigating a hash oil fire in Gardnerville that sent one man to the hospital Sunday afternoon.More >>
Douglas County Sheriff’s Office says a 51-year-old man has been arrested, accused of holding a woman against her will in Gardnerville.More >>
Reno Police have arrested one suspect and are still investigating a shooting that occurred in downtown Reno Saturday morning.More >>
