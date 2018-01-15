Investigation Underway After Fire at Vacant Home on 7th Street in Reno

The Reno Fire Department is investigating a fire at an unoccupied home on 7th Street on Sunday night.

The fire broke out at around 9 p.m. in the area of east 7th and Sutro Streets.

Crews say there was a substantial blaze to the rear of the home, but fortunately, no one was inside.



“We're talking about possible cause and it's still under investigation. This home has been posted as no trespassing and closed up and we've also contacted our code enforcement to try to make sure we can try to keep people out of these properties that are not safe,” says Robert Casos, Reno Fire Department Battalion Chief.

Crews temporarily closed east 7th Street for the investigation but have since reopened the roadway.