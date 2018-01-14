Two Hospitalized After Car Fire on I-580 - KTVN Channel 2 - Reno Tahoe Sparks News, Weather, Video

Two Hospitalized After Car Fire on I-580

The Nevada Highway Patrol is investigating whether drugs, alcohol or distracted driving is to blame for a car crash turned car fire Sunday night.

NHP troopers say a car crashed into a guard rail, hit another car and caught fire on I-580 south at Neil at around 5:34 p.m. There were no injuries in that car that was struck. Police say the female driver and a female passenger in the initial crash were transported to the hospital with injuries. Officers say their injuries are not serious.

Police are investigating whether distractions or an impairment could be to blame for the crash. 

