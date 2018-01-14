Douglas County Deputies Identify Man in Hash Oil Fire in Gardnerville

The Douglas County Sheriff's Office has identified the man hospitalized after he suffered third-degree burns in a hash oil fire in Gardnerville last weekend.

Deputies say 22-year-old Adam Fitzgerald-Wermes was transported by air ambulance to Renown Regional Medical Center in Reno last Saturday afternoon.

The fire started at the Stodick Apartments in Gardnerville around 2:45 p.m.

They say the fire started during a Butane Hash Oil extraction. Police say during this process, highly potent THC is extracted with butane. Officers say this process it is both very volatile and highly likely to cause an explosion.

The investigation is ongoing and case details will be submitted to the District Attorney's Office for possible charges.