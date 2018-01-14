DCSO: Man Burned While Extracting Hash Oil in Gardnerville

Douglas County deputies are investigating a hash oil fire in Gardnerville that sent one man to the hospital Sunday afternoon.

The Douglas County Sheriff's Office and the East Fork Fire Protection District responded to reports of a fire at an apartment on Stodick Parkway at around 2:40 p.m. Sunday. Emergency personnel found a man with third-degree burns they say he sustained from extracting Butane Hash Oil (BHO).

Police say during this process, highly potent THC is extracted with butane. Officers say this process it is both very volatile and highly likely to cause an explosion.

The burn victim was transported by air ambulance to Renown in Reno. Deputies say criminal charges are pending.