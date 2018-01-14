USA Climbing Championship hits Whitney Peak's Base Camp

Sunday the Whitney Peak hotel held the USA Climbing Championship for youth climbers; the final event before nationals.

Whitney peak's base camp was absolutely packed with competitors and spectators alike as they climbed from grip to grip to score the most points possible for a chance at the national championship.

This event is called bouldering, where youth climbers are put in isolation while the course is set up, and then given 4 minutes to figure a way to climb to markers that give points for "controlling" the hold.

“So say there is a 5 a 10 a 15 and a 25 point hold, so say you just get 10 point hold and you control it, you get 10 points for that bolder. And so you add up all the points and whoever gets the most points wins," said competitor Joey Catama.

Since these athletes are seeing the course for the first time, it can be extra complicated, and therefore more realistic to the climbing they would see in nature. This competition may not be for adults, but these kids ranging from age 8 to 18 have been training hard with sometimes years of climbing under their belts.

“We have a lot of national champions and some world champions competing, and it is definitely very very intense athletic activity," said Brian Sweeney, manager for Whitney Peak’s Base Camp.

Each of these competitors had to qualify in their region, and this event includes all of the California and Nevada champions.

Out of the over 200 climbers, only 6 from each division will advance to the national championships in salt lake.

It’s also a special time for climbers because for the first time rock climbing will be added to the 2020 Olympics in Tokyo, so these kids could possibly be future Olympians.