Placer Deputy Shoots Man after Stabbing Threat

Placer County Deputies shot a man after he lunged at a deputy with a barbeque skewer in North Lake Tahoe Sunday morning.More >>
Douglas County Sheriff’s Office says a 51-year-old man has been arrested, accused of holding a woman against her will in Gardnerville.More >>
HONOLULU (AP) - The chairman of the Federal Communications Commission says it appears the government of Hawaii didn't have reasonable safeguards in place that would have prevented the transmission of a false alert about an imminent missile strike.More >>
Kendall Stephens scored 19 points with five 3-pointers and Jordan Caroline added 16 points as Nevada throttled Utah State 83-57 on Saturday night for its fifth straight win. Nevada improved to 5-0 for the first time in Mountain West play and has won 14 consecutive home game, the third longest streak in school history.More >>
Reno Police have arrested one suspect and are still investigating a shooting that occurred in downtown Reno Saturday morning.More >>
Saturday morning's false missile alarm in Hawaii has many wondering how the Emergency Alert System (EAS) and Wireless Emergency Alerts (WEA) work in Nevada.More >>
The Washoe County Sheriff's Office says one person was hospitalized after a crash in Incline Village Friday night.More >>
