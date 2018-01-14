Placer Deputy Shoots Man after Stabbing Threat

Placer County Deputies shot a man after he lunged at a deputy with a barbecue skewer in North Lake Tahoe.

Deputies responded to a home on the 600 block of High Street in Carnelian Bay around 4:00 a.m. Sunday, January 14.

“The person called to say that another person at the residence was acting bizarre,” said Lt. Andrew Scott with the Placer County Sheriff’s Office in a video on the agency’s Facebook page.

“The man answered the door with a large barbecue skewer,” said Lt. Scott. “He ignored the deputy’s repeated orders to drop the weapon. He lunged at one of our deputies, attempted to stab him. The deputy stopped the threat with his service weapon.”

The suspect was taken to Renown. His condition is not known. The deputy was not hurt.

“Physically he is fine,” said Lt. Scott. “This can be one of the most difficult situations a peace officer deals with.”

Placer County says the area will be closed Sunday as the scene is further investigated.