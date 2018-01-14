Placer Deputy Shoots Man after Stabbing Threat - KTVN Channel 2 - Reno Tahoe Sparks News, Weather, Video

Placer Deputy Shoots Man after Stabbing Threat

Posted: Updated:

Placer County Deputies shot a man after he lunged at a deputy with a barbeque skewer in North Lake Tahoe.

Deputies responded to a home on High Street in Carnelian Bay around 4:00 a.m. Sunday January 14.  

“The person called to say that another person at the residence was acting bizarre,” said Lt. Andrew Scott with the Placer County Sheriff’s Office in a video on the agency’s Facebook page.

“The man answered the door with a large barbeque skewer,” said Lt. Scott. “He ignored the deputy’s repeated orders to drop the weapon. He lunged at one of our deputies, attempted to stab him. The deputy stopped the threat with his service weapon.”

The suspect was taken to Renown. His condition is not known. The deputy was not hurt.

“Physically he is fine,” said Lt. Scott. “This can be one of the most difficult situations a peace officer deals with.”

Placer County says the area will be closed Sunday as the scene is further investigated.

  • NewsMore>>

  • Placer Deputy Shoots Man after Stabbing Threat

    Placer Deputy Shoots Man after Stabbing Threat

    Sunday, January 14 2018 3:59 PM EST2018-01-14 20:59:36 GMT

    Placer County Deputies shot a man after he lunged at a deputy with a barbeque skewer in North Lake Tahoe Sunday morning. 

    More >>

    Placer County Deputies shot a man after he lunged at a deputy with a barbeque skewer in North Lake Tahoe Sunday morning. 

    More >>

  • Man Arrested for False Imprisonment

    Man Arrested for False Imprisonment

    Sunday, January 14 2018 3:33 PM EST2018-01-14 20:33:13 GMT

    Douglas County Sheriff’s Office says a 51-year-old man has been arrested, accused of holding a woman against her will in Gardnerville. 

    More >>

    Douglas County Sheriff’s Office says a 51-year-old man has been arrested, accused of holding a woman against her will in Gardnerville. 

    More >>

  • FCC: Hawaii Did Not Have Alert Safeguards

    FCC: Hawaii Did Not Have Alert Safeguards

    Sunday, January 14 2018 1:37 PM EST2018-01-14 18:37:24 GMT

    HONOLULU (AP) -  The chairman of the Federal Communications Commission says it appears the government of Hawaii didn't have reasonable safeguards in place that would have prevented the transmission of a false alert about an imminent missile strike.     

    More >>

    HONOLULU (AP) -  The chairman of the Federal Communications Commission says it appears the government of Hawaii didn't have reasonable safeguards in place that would have prevented the transmission of a false alert about an imminent missile strike.     

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly
SECTIONS
News
Weather
Sports
iWitness
Health
What's on 2
Sales
Lifestyle
FEATURES
Face the State
Someone 2 Know
Nevada Backroads
Job of the Day
ABOUT US
News Team
Job Openings
Contact KTVN
Contest Rules
Closed Captioning
Buy a DVD
Birthdays
PUBLIC FILE
KTVN Public File
KTVN EEO Report
To Request Notification of All Job Openings
Public File Assistance
KTVN-TV

KTVN-TV
Phone: (775) 858-2222
Fax: (775) 861-4298

Mailing Address:
4925 Energy Way
Reno, NV 89502

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 Sarkes Tarzian, Inc. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.