Man Arrested for False Imprisonment

Douglas County Sheriff’s Office says a 51-year-old man has been arrested, accused of holding a woman against her will in Gardnerville.

Thomas Sims was taken into custody and booked for domestic battery, battery with substantial bodily injury and false imprisonment charges. According to deputies, the woman sent a friend text messages pleading for help and pictures of her injuries Sunday morning. Deputies arrived to the home on Pinenut Road around 8:30 a.m., and found the victim with injuries reported in the text messages.

Douglas deputies say the woman was Sims’ girlfriend. She was transported to the hospital for injuries including a possible dislocated shoulder.