One Person Hospitalized After Crash in Incline Village

One Person Hospitalized After Crash in Incline Village

The Washoe County Sheriff's Office says one person was hospitalized after a crash in Incline Village Friday night.

Deputies say the Major Accident Investigation Team is investigating the crash. Care Flight was unable to reach the victim at the scene of the crash, so the victim was transported down Mt. Rose Highway and was later picked up by helicopter.

The victim's condition is unknown.

