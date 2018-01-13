SPD: Ex-Felon Arrested for Armed Robbery

The Sparks Police Department says they arrested an ex-felon suspected of robbing a market at gunpoint Friday.

Police say the armed robbery happened at the City Mart on East Prater Way. The clerk and a unidentified person called officers after the crime and described the suspect. A short time later, officers say they found a man matching witness descriptions walking on 98 Richards Way.

Officers arrested the suspect, identified as 32-year-old Christopher Sakadales, who they say was wearing the same distinctive shirt witnesses described. Officers say they also located a handgun on Sakadales before taking him into custody. Police say the store clerk and video surveillance further identified Sakadales as the armed gunman in the robbery earlier in the day.

Sakadales is arrested for robbery with the use of a deadly weapon, ex-felon in possession of a firearm and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Officers are looking for the witness that called 911 and gave the description of the suspect. Anyone with information is asked to call the Sparks Police Department at 353-2231