Nevada Congresswoman Jacky Rosen Comments on Washington Hot Topics

Nevada Congresswoman Jacky Rosen is in Reno today, picking up an endorsement from NARAL Pro-Choice America, and she shared her views on some of this week's developments.



One of this week's hot topics in Washington D.C. is immigration, including President Trump's reported comments towards certain countries.

The congresswoman says the comments the president reportedly made were out of order, saying any president should show respect to other countries.

"Where you're from, what country, no matter how rich and how poor, we all matter, and I think he should apologize," said Rosen.

Congress has two months to pass a replacement for DACA or the policy will expire. Representative Rosen says it's time for immigration reform, including a border security and a clean Dream Act that would allow 800,000 people who were brought here illegally as children to stay in the US.



"They're serving in our military,” said Rosen. “They're going to college; they're going to the economy, so they're American citizens in every way except with that piece of paper.”

Rosen is in town for an event with NARAL Pro-Choice America, a group who endorses the congresswoman for Senate.



She says every woman, man and family should be able to control their own reproductive health care.

"Should your employer know why you're going to the doctor and what medication you're having? I don't think that's fair for everyone. It's a matter of personal privacy."

Republicans passed a new tax plan last month, cutting taxes for corporations and some individuals.

With some corporations like Walmart announcing pay raises, bonuses, or other investments, Senator Dean Heller says the plan is already working. But, Rosen says the plan is out of balance.



"We might see a bump right now, but we're not sure what's going to happen for families. And in 10 years, we know that they're going to pay more taxes, and any benefit they have is not going to be permanent."