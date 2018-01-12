Nevada Congresswoman Jacky Rosen Comments on Washington Hot Topi - KTVN Channel 2 - Reno Tahoe Sparks News, Weather, Video

Nevada Congresswoman Jacky Rosen Comments on Washington Hot Topics

Posted: Updated:
By Austin Wright, Digital Content Producer
Bio
Connect
Biography

Nevada Congresswoman Jacky Rosen is in Reno today, picking up an endorsement from NARAL Pro-Choice America, and she shared her views on some of this week's developments.

One of this week's hot topics in Washington D.C. is immigration, including President Trump's reported comments towards certain countries.       

The congresswoman says the comments the president reportedly made were out of order, saying any president should show respect to other countries.

"Where you're from, what country, no matter how rich and how poor, we all matter, and I think he should apologize," said Rosen.

Congress has two months to pass a replacement for DACA or the policy will expire. Representative Rosen says it's time for immigration reform, including a border security and a clean Dream Act that would allow 800,000 people who were brought here illegally as children to stay in the US.

"They're serving in our military,” said Rosen. “They're going to college; they're going to the economy, so they're American citizens in every way except with that piece of paper.”        

Rosen is in town for an event with NARAL Pro-Choice America, a group who endorses the congresswoman for Senate.

She says every woman, man and family should be able to control their own reproductive health care.

"Should your employer know why you're going to the doctor and what medication you're having? I don't think that's fair for everyone. It's a matter of personal privacy."

Republicans passed a new tax plan last month, cutting taxes for corporations and some individuals.

With some corporations like Walmart announcing pay raises, bonuses, or other investments, Senator Dean Heller says the plan is already working. But, Rosen says the plan is out of balance.

"We might see a bump right now, but we're not sure what's going to happen for families. And in 10 years, we know that they're going to pay more taxes, and any benefit they have is not going to be permanent."

Powered by Frankly
SECTIONS
News
Weather
Sports
iWitness
Health
What's on 2
Sales
Lifestyle
FEATURES
Face the State
Someone 2 Know
Nevada Backroads
Job of the Day
ABOUT US
News Team
Job Openings
Contact KTVN
Contest Rules
Closed Captioning
Buy a DVD
Birthdays
PUBLIC FILE
KTVN Public File
KTVN EEO Report
To Request Notification of All Job Openings
Public File Assistance
KTVN-TV

KTVN-TV
Phone: (775) 858-2222
Fax: (775) 861-4298

Mailing Address:
4925 Energy Way
Reno, NV 89502

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 Sarkes Tarzian, Inc. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.