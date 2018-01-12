Pack Swimming Defeats Cal East Bay

Nevada Release

The Nevada swimming team participated in its first competition of 2018 and came out on top of Cal State East Bay by a score on 167-91. With the win, the Wolf Pack moves to 2-2 on the year in its dual meets.

“We had a great team win today with points coming from many different swimmers,” Nevada head coach Brendon Bray said. “Our two new midyear swimmers, Imogen Watson and Klaudia Jankowska, raced really well and earned in their first collegiate dual meet. I’m happy they raced hard after a tough week of training camp in Hawai’i. We talked about winning close races and we repeatedly did that today.”

Making her collegiate swimming debut, freshman Imogen Watson placed in the top three in both individual events she swam in. She won the 100-yard backstroke with a time of 56.33 and placed second in the 200-yard backstroke in 2:05.96.

Also making her first appearance for the Pack was sophomore Klaudia Jankowska, who proved herself as a worthy distance swimmer, winning the 500-yard freestyle in 5:08.50. Freshman Caitlyn McHugh continued her strong start to her rookie campaign, placing in the top two in two individual events and winning the 1,000-yard freestyle in 10:32.27.

Junior Rebecca Murray came out on top of two individual races, winning the 50-yard (24.25) and 100-yard freestyle (51.91). She was also joined by her junior classmates Jamie Reynolds and Caitlyn Richardson, along with senior Emma Payne that won the 200-yard freestyle relay with a time of 1:36.86.

Up next, Nevada will travel to Las Vegas for a double dual against UNLV and Air Force on Saturday, Jan. 20 at 11 a.m. PT. The matchup against the Rebels will also count for points in the Governor’s Series.