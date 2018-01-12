Darien Williams Dismissed from Nevada Basketball - KTVN Channel 2 - Reno Tahoe Sparks News, Weather, Video

Darien Williams Dismissed from Nevada Basketball

Darien Williams, a senior forward who transferred to the Nevada basketball team this season, has been dismissed from the team, head coach Eric Musselman announced.

“We have requirements to be member of the Nevada basketball program and unfortunately, Darien has fallen short of those standards,” third-year head coach Eric Musselman said. “He is a fine young man and we wish him the best moving forward.”

Williams appeared in 15 games in the 2017-18 season with two starts. He played 6.5 minutes per game, averaging 2.1 points 1.7 rebounds per game. He joined the Pack as a graduate transfer from St. John’s.

Nevada, 15-3 overall and 4-0 in the Mountain West, returns to action on Saturday against Utah State at Lawlor Events Center. Tip-off is set for 5 p.m.

Nevada Press Release

