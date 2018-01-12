Nevada Launches 'When the Pack Wins' Promotion

The Nevada athletics department will offer discounted tickets for future basketball games each and every time the Wolf Pack men’s team wins a home game at Lawlor Events Center the rest of the season.

“When the Pack Wins, You Win” begins with Saturday’s game against Utah State at Lawlor Events Center. If the Wolf Pack beats the Aggies, Nevada will launch a flash sale online with discounted tickets to future games. The sale will only be in effect for up to 24 hours or while supplies last.

The Wolf Pack is 15-3 this year and 4-0 in Mountain West play. Nevada has been at its best at home at Lawlor Events Center during the three seasons under head coach Eric Musselman with a 37-4 record at home during his tenure. Nevada is undefeated at home this year and its 13-game home winning streak is the fourth-longest in school history.

Nevada has won 26 of its last 27 home games at Lawlor Events Center is averaging nearly 8,300 fans per home game this year. “When the Pack Wins, You Win” is designed to celebrate the Pack’s success and the large fan support at Lawlor for the team.

Ticket offerings will change with each victory and tickets must be purchased online at NevadaWolfPack.com/promo with a code to receive the discount. The promo code will be announced immediately after each home victory on the videoboard, on Nevada’s website, via social media and by radio voice John Ramey on the Heritage Bank Postgame Show on the Wolf Pack Radio Network.

Nevada, which leads the Mountain West conference, is set to tip off with Utah State at 5 p.m. on Saturday. To purchase tickets, call (775) 348-PACK or visit NevadaWolfPack.com to buy online. The Wolf Pack also has five-game mini-plans available for purchase – mix-and-match any five games on the schedule for as low as $86 per seat – through Jan. 31.

(University of Nevada)