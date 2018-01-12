Jaimie Hays - KTVN Channel 2 - Reno Tahoe Sparks News, Weather, Video

Jaimie Hays

Jaimie Hays was born and raised in Portland, Oregon. She moved to Northern Nevada in 2012 to continue her education at the University of Nevada, Reno where she studied Broadcast Journalism.

She started interning at KTVN in the summer of 2016 and has moved her way up by getting her first out of college job as the morning Associate Producer, to becoming a Video Journalist and now the Morning Reporter at KTVN. 

She spends her days off hiking and spending time with her dog, Koda. She loves learning new things and spending time outdoors, rain or shine. 

Powered by Frankly
SECTIONS
News
Weather
Sports
iWitness
Health
What's on 2
Sales
Lifestyle
FEATURES
Face the State
Someone 2 Know
Nevada Backroads
Job of the Day
ABOUT US
News Team
Job Openings
Contact KTVN
Contest Rules
Closed Captioning
Buy a DVD
Birthdays
PUBLIC FILE
KTVN Public File
KTVN EEO Report
To Request Notification of All Job Openings
Public File Assistance
KTVN-TV

KTVN-TV
Phone: (775) 858-2222
Fax: (775) 861-4298

Mailing Address:
4925 Energy Way
Reno, NV 89502

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 Sarkes Tarzian, Inc. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.