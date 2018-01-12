Jaimie Hays was born and raised in Portland, Oregon. She moved to Northern Nevada in 2012 to continue her education at the University of Nevada, Reno where she studied Broadcast Journalism.

She started interning at KTVN in the summer of 2016 and has moved her way up by getting her first out of college job as the morning Associate Producer, to becoming a Video Journalist and now the Morning Reporter at KTVN.

She spends her days off hiking and spending time with her dog, Koda. She loves learning new things and spending time outdoors, rain or shine.