Perry Announced as Special Teams Coordinator for Nevada Football

Tommy Perry has been announced as the special teams coordinator for Nevada Wolf Pack football. He moves into the position after serving as the team’s senior special teams analyst in 2017.

“We’re all excited to announce the elevation of Tommy Perry as our 10th assistant,” said head coach Jay Norvell. “Tommy is a real professional and has a unique passion for special teams. He’ll do a great job leading all our special team units.”

This past year, Perry helped Nevada put together some strong return teams with the Wolf Pack ranked 33rd in punt returns and 38th in kickoff returns in the country. The special teams defense also saw some highlights, namely when junior Dameon Baber returned a blocked punt for a touchdown against San José State.

Perry came to Reno prior to the 2017 season after a four-year stint as the running backs coach and special teams coordinator at North Texas. He did a complete transformation of the Mean Green special teams unit when he arrived in 2013 and the results were evident. In the 2014 season, the Mean Green placekicker hit 15-of-17 field goal attempts, setting a school record with his conversion rate of 88.2. Perry's kickoff return defense was fifth in the nation in 2014, holding its opponents to only 16.4 yards per return. Additionally, the Mean Green’s punter finished the season with the second-highest punting average in Conference-USA at 44.8 yards per kick.

Perry has also coached at South Alabama and worked as a graduate assistant for the University of Alabama under Nick Saban. He is a graduate of Texas A&M.

(University of Nevada, Reno)