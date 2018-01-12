Tree Falls & Strikes Four Parked Vehicles in Sequoia National Pa - KTVN Channel 2 - Reno Tahoe Sparks News, Weather, Video

Tree Falls & Strikes Four Parked Vehicles in Sequoia National Park

By Austin Wright, Digital Content Producer
According to the National Parks Service, a tree fell and struck four parked vehicles in Sequoia National Park. The cars were parked in the employee parking of the Lodgepole Market, and no injuries were reported.

The tree was approximately 150 feet tall and 38 inches in diameter.

NPS would like to remind visitors to maintain situational awareness when hiking, camping, and traveling through Sequoia and Kings Canyon National Parks, and to avoid spending prolonged periods under dead or partly dead trees or branches.

