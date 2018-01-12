President Trump Honors King's Legacy; Area Offices Closed

President Donald Trump says the Rev. Martin Luther King Jr.'s dream of a colorblind society is the American dream.

Trump dedicated his weekly address to King, the civil rights leader who was assassinated 50 years ago in April. Trump spent Monday's King federal holiday in Florida with no public appearances on his official schedule, but he tweeted the radio and video address to his followers.

Trump says in the address that King's dream of a colorblind society offers dignity and hope to every American, regardless of color or creed.

He is marking his first King holiday in office buffeted by claims that he used a vulgarity to describe African countries and questioned the need to allow more Haitians into the U.S.

Haitians angered by comments Trump is said to have made about their country are engaged in a shouting match with pro-Trump protesters down the street from the president's Mar-a-Lago retreat.

Video posted by WPEC-TV showed several hundred pro-Haiti demonstrators yelling from one side of the street Monday while waving Haitian flags near Mar-a-Lago. The Haitians and their supporters shouted, "Our country is not a shithole," referring to comments the president reportedly made last week during a meeting with senators about immigration. Trump has said that is not the language he used.

The smaller pro-Trump contingent waved American flags and campaign posters and yelled, "Trump is making America great again." One man could be seen telling the Haitians to leave the country. Police kept the sides apart.

Trump has been at the resort for the holiday weekend and his motorcade usually passes that corner.

Monday would have been King's 89th birthday.

King's daughter, the Rev. Bernice King, urged people to remember her father by doing "an act of kindness toward someone of another race" between now and April 4, the day the Rev. Martin Luther King was assassinated in 1968.

She asked hundreds of people gathered Monday at Ebenezer Baptist Church in Atlanta, where her father once preached, to "connect and find a sense of humanity in each other." And she reminded those at the service to honor the slain rights leader by remembering that "we are one people, one nation, one blood, one destiny."

The younger King also joined others who criticized President Trump and told the crowd that their collective voice "must always be louder than the one who sometimes does not reflect the legacy of my father."

And she said it's time for what she called a "New Year's revolution of values in our souls" and to honor her father by finishing the work "that he was not able to finish."

Meanwhile, here is a list of Nevada offices that will be closed on Monday, January 15, 2018 in observance of Martin Luther King Jr. Day.

The City of Reno administrative offices at Reno City Hall (1 East First Street) will be closed on Monday.

The Reno Municipal Court (1 South Sierra Street) will also be closed on January 15.

All City of Reno recreation facilities will be closed except for Northwest Pool, which will be open during its normal hours. For more information about recreation facilities, call 775-334-2262

will be closed except for Northwest Pool, which will be open during its normal hours.

In observance of Martin Luther King, Jr. Day, Sparks City Hall (431 Prater Way) will be closed on Monday. This includes the City Attorney’s Office located at City Hall, and the Sparks Municipal Court (1450 C St.).

Additionally, the Sparks Parks & Recreation Office located at 98 Richards Way will be closed including Alf Sorensen Community Center (1400 Baring Blvd.) and Larry D. Johnson Community Center (1200 12th St.)

Most Washoe County offices will be closed Monday in observance of Martin Luther King Jr. Day.

The following county offices will be closed:

Administrative offices at the Washoe County Complex: 1001 E. Ninth Street, Reno, 89512

All Washoe County libraries will be closed. The North Valleys Library will also be closed on Tuesday, Jan. 16, 2018. Go to washoecountylibrary.us to place a hold, renew a checkout, and download eBooks, research databases and more.

to place a hold, renew a checkout, and download eBooks, research databases and more. The Second Judicial District Court

The Washoe County District Attorney’s Office

The Washoe County Sheriff’s Office - all administrative offices and front desk

Regional Animal Services Shelter Operations and Office will be closed, but field operations will continue as normal.

Reno Justice Court, Sparks Justice Court, Incline Village Justice Court, Incline Constable and Wadsworth Justice Court

Washoe County Human Services Agency and all meal distribution locations.

The following county offices will be open:

The Office of the County Clerk at the Washoe County Complex will remain open on Jan. 15, 2018 from 8 a.m. to midnight for the issuance of marriage licenses, fictitious firm names and notary bond filings, as well as property tax payments for the Treasurer’s Office.

The RTC’s transit services will be on a regular schedule on Martin Luther King Jr. Day, observed on Monday, January 15, 2018.

The RTC’s administrative offices will be closed, however, RTC Customer Service will remain open from 7 a.m. – 6 p.m. Transit passengers can reach RTC Customer Service representatives by calling (775) 348-RIDE.

Northern Nevada Black Cultural Awareness Society will hold their “Remember, Reflect, Renew” Dinner at the Atlantis Casino beginning at 6:30 p.m. and featuring Dr. Sherri Williams as their Keynote Speaker.

“What I am here to do is to look to the future. To figure out how we as a nation can come together as the nation that we always have been... My dad and mother dedicated their lives for the" eradication of evils, Martin Luther King III says https://t.co/wMzELFWHPL pic.twitter.com/Oj0yWVAA5j — CBS News (@CBSNews) January 15, 2018