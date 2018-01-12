Office Closures for Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Holiday

Here is a list of offices that will be closed on Monday, January 15, 2018 in observance of Martin Luther King Jr. Day.

The City of Reno administrative offices at Reno City Hall (1 East First Street) will be closed on Monday.

The Reno Municipal Court (1 South Sierra Street) will also be closed on January 15.

All City of Reno recreation facilities will be closed except for Northwest Pool, which will be open during its normal hours.

For more information about recreation facilities, call 775-334-2262.

In observance of Martin Luther King, Jr. Day, Sparks City Hall (431 Prater Way) will be closed on Monday. This includes the City Attorney’s Office located at City Hall, and the Sparks Municipal Court (1450 C St.).

Additionally, the Sparks Parks & Recreation Office located at 98 Richards Way will be closed including Alf Sorensen Community Center (1400 Baring Blvd.) and Larry D. Johnson Community Center (1200 12th St.)

Most Washoe County offices will be closed Monday in observance of Martin Luther King Jr. Day.

The following county offices will be closed:

Administrative offices at the Washoe County Complex: 1001 E. Ninth Street, Reno, 89512

All Washoe County libraries will be closed. The North Valleys Library will also be closed on Tuesday, Jan. 16, 2018. Go to washoecountylibrary.us to place a hold, renew a checkout, and download eBooks, research databases and more.

The Second Judicial District Court

The Washoe County District Attorney’s Office

The Washoe County Sheriff’s Office - all administrative offices and front desk

Regional Animal Services Shelter Operations and Office will be closed, but field operations will continue as normal.

Reno Justice Court, Sparks Justice Court, Incline Village Justice Court, Incline Constable and Wadsworth Justice Court

Washoe County Human Services Agency and all meal distribution locations.

The following county offices will be open:

The Office of the County Clerk at the Washoe County Complex will remain open on Jan. 15, 2018 from 8 a.m. to midnight for the issuance of marriage licenses, fictitious firm names and notary bond filings, as well as property tax payments for the Treasurer’s Office.

The RTC’s transit services will be on a regular schedule on Martin Luther King Jr. Day, observed on Monday, January 15, 2018.

The RTC’s administrative offices will be closed, however, RTC Customer Service will remain open from 7 a.m. – 6 p.m. Transit passengers can reach RTC Customer Service representatives by calling (775) 348-RIDE.