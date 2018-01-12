Douglas County Deputies Seek Information in Business Burglaries - KTVN Channel 2 - Reno Tahoe Sparks News, Weather, Video

Douglas County Deputies Seek Information in Business Burglaries Case

The Douglas County Sheriff’s Office says it needs your help in an investigation involving several burglaries at Ironwood shopping center in Minden. 

Deputies say the first burglary occurred the evening of November 20th to the morning of November 21st at the Cost Cutters Hair Salon located at 1758 suite J US Hwy 395 in Minden. They say the second burglary occurred on the night of December 29th to the morning of December 30th at the Dairy Queen restaurant located at 1750 US Hwy 395 in Minden. Deputies say the third burglary occurred the evening of January 10th to the morning of January 11th.  

Deputies say the suspect(s) broke through the front glass doors, and stole various items. 

The investigation is ongoing.

If you have any information that can help authorities, call DCSO Dispatch at (775) 782-5126 or Douglas County Secret Witness at: 775-78-CRIME (775-782-7463) or DCSO Investigator Ryan Young at 775-782-9926. 

