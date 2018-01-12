Two More Flu Deaths Bring Total to Seven in Washoe County

Washoe County health officials have confirmed two more flu-related deaths.

The health district said in a report released Thursday that a total of seven Washoe County residents have died this flu season dating to Oct. 1.

The most recent deaths were reported last week.

The department says over the past week, 71 patients were hospitalized for influenza and 14 were sent to the intensive care units in Washoe County hospitals.

It says 28 of those patients became ill even though they had been vaccinated.

Flu is now widespread in every state except Hawaii, but the good news is the flu season appears to be peaking.

U.S. health officials on Friday said plenty of people are getting sick, and the flu has hit epidemic levels - just as it does most winters.

But an update from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention shows patient traffic for the flu is no longer increasing the way it did in December.

Some people are at high risk for serious flu-related complications that can lead to hospitalization and even death including:

• Pregnant women

• Children younger than 5, but especially children younger than 2 years old

• People 65 years of age and older

• People who have certain medical conditions, such as asthma, diabetes and heart disease.

For those at high risk of serious flu complications, getting vaccinated is especially important. It is also important for caregivers of anyone at high risk including children younger than 6 months, who are too young to get a flu vaccine.

(The Associated Press contributed to this report.)