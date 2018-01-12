Governor Sandoval Names New Nevada Gaming Control Board Chair

Governor Brian Sandoval has appointed Becky Harris as Chairwoman of the Nevada Gaming Control Board. Harris will serve as the first female chair of the regulatory board which serves the state’s largest economic industry, gaming.

“Nevada’s gaming regulatory structure is the best in the world and it is imperative that the public servants who serve on this commission are beyond reproach and willing to make difficult decisions,” said Governor Brian Sandoval. “Becky has served her community as an elected official and worked to pass legislation which codified the e-gaming decision made by the Gaming Policy Committee which authorized e-gaming competitions, helped spur innovation in gaming, and ensured Nevada remain on the forefront of new opportunities in one of our state’s oldest industries. I am confident she will continue to serve with distinction and integrity.”

“To be appointed to the finest regulatory system in the world is a tremendous responsibility. I am grateful for the trust and confidence Governor Sandoval has placed in me. I am committed to serving with determination and honor,” said Becky Harris. “I will miss serving in the Nevada State Senate and working for the constituents in District 9, but my public service to the citizens of Nevada will certainly go on in this new full-time role.”

Becky Harris currently serves as the representative for State Senate District 9 in Clark County. She has served two legislative sessions and her experience includes serving as Chairman of the Senate Education Committee as well as a member of the Judiciary Committee. Harris earned a bachelor's degree from Brigham Young University in 1989, with a Juris Doctor from J. Reuben Clark Law School at BYU in 1992. In 2000, Harris earned a master's degree from the University of Nevada, Las Vegas and in 2016 was a member of the inaugural class to obtain an LL.M, Master of Laws, in Gaming Law and Regulation from the William S. Boyd School of Law at the University of Nevada, Las Vegas. She currently serves as the Treasurer of the National Council of Legislators from Gaming States and is involved in several organizations in Clark County.

