Elko County Sheriff’s Deputies Investigate Fatal Shooting in Spring Creek

Elko County Sheriff Jim Pitts says two deputies shot and killed a man who killed his wife at a residence in Spring Creek.

Pitts told the Elko Daily Free Press that deputies responded to a report of a domestic dispute at a home southeast of Elko at 8:45 p.m. Thursday.

He says the husband shot his wife, then the two officers shot him.

The newspaper reports that Pitts said that the couple was going through a divorce and had recently moved into the home. He says several children and a sister-in-law were in the house at the time of the shooting.

Pitts says the Washoe County Crime Lab is gathering evidence and an investigative team from Carson City will assist in the investigation of the officer-involved shooting.

No names or other details have been released.

Information and video from: Elko Daily Free Press, http://www.elkodaily.com

