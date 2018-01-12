281,893 Acre Thomas Fire in Southern California Now 100% Contain - KTVN Channel 2 - Reno Tahoe Sparks News, Weather, Video

281,893 Acre Thomas Fire in Southern California Now 100% Contained

The 281,893 acre Thomas Fire in southern California is now 100% contained, after starting on December 4th. 

The fire remains under investigation, but not before destroying more than 1,000 structures and damaging 280 structures. 

The Thomas Fire is the largest wildfire in California's history.

Two deaths were attributed to the wildfire - 70-year-old Virginia Pesola of Santa Paula who crashed her car trying to escape and 32-year old San Diego fire engineer Cory Iverson who was killed battling the fire.

Helicopters are conducting surveillance flights to make sure no hotspots flare again and crews are still conducting suppression activities. 

The Los Padres National Forest is closed to the public within the Thomas Fire perimeter and level three restrictions are in place for the rest of the forest.

Federal and state authorities are now examining the burn area to assess the risks for flooding and other post-fire hazards.

