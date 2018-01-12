Caleb Martin Named to Lute Olson Award Mid-Season Watch List

University of Nevada junior Caleb Martin has been named to the 2017-18 Lute Olson Award mid-season watch list. Martin is one of 30 players on the mid-season list and is one of just two players from the Mountain West on the watch list.

The Lute Olson Award is presented annually to the nation's top Division I player who has played at least two seasons. Freshmen and junior college transfers are eligible to be named to the watch lists and the All-America team, but the recipient of the Olson award is a player who has played multiple seasons of Division I college basketball.

Lute Olson won 780 games in 34 seasons, 24 of which were spent at the University of Arizona. During that stretch he led the Wildcats to 11 Pac-10 Conference titles, 23 consecutive NCAA Tournaments, four Final Four appearances and a National Championship in 1997.

The 2017-18 Lute Olson National Player of the Year Award will be announced on March 31, 2018 at the CollegeInsider.com Awards Event in San Antonio, site of the men's NCAA Basketball Championship

Martin, from Mocksville, Tenn., leads the MW averaging 19.2 points per game and is second making 48.1 percent of his 3-point attempts. He has scored in double figures in 16 games this season and tops the team with 10 games of 20 or more points. In 10 games he has led the Wolf Pack in scoring of which nine were game highs.

He also ranks among the MW leaders in 3-pointers made per game and minutes per game.

Martin has helped Nevada to 15-3 record and the Pack sits atop the MW standings with a perfect 4-0 record. Nevada returns to action Saturday, hosting Utah State at 5 p.m. at Lawlor Events Center. The Wolf Pack is seeking its first 5-0 MW start and 14th consecutive home win against the Aggies.

(University of Nevada, Reno)