Kacey KC Appointed to Lead Nevada Division of Forestry

The director of the Nevada Department of Conservation and Natural Resources has announced the appointment of Kacey KC as the Nevada State Forester and Firewarden.

As State Forester, Ms. KC will lead the Nevada Division of Forestry (NDF) in its mission to proactively manage and protect Nevada’s forests and rangelands, and safely respond to wildland fires.

Ms. KC first joined NDF in 2002, and has served as Acting State Forester since April 2017. Kacey has more than 15 years of professional experience in forest management and natural resource conservation, including her tenure as NDF Deputy Administrator and as the Program Manager of Nevada’s Sagebrush Ecosystem Program. She holds a degree in Forestry Resource and Conservation from the University of Montana. A native of Gardnerville, Nevada, KC will be the first female State Forester to head the Nevada Division of Forestry.

Governor Sandoval expressed his support for the appointment, “Kacey’s skills and commitment to the enhancement, conservation and protection of our forests and rangelands will serve Nevadans well.”

DCNR Director Bradley Crowell reiterated the Governor’s support. “I am proud to have Kacey take the helm at NDF as Nevada’s next State Forester. Her proven leadership and strong background in forest management will help establish NDF as a premier natural resource management and wildfire agency.”

(Nevada Department of Conservation and Natural Resources)