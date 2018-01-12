Kacey KC Appointed to Lead Nevada Division of Forestry

Washoe County health officials have confirmed two more flu-related deaths. The most recent deaths were reported last week.More >>
The University of Nevada, Reno’s Seismological Laboratory reports an ongoing swarm of earthquakes near south Reno, in the area of the Mt. Rose Highway and I-580.More >>
Elko County Sheriff Jim Pitts says two deputies shot and killed a man who killed his wife at a residence in Spring Creek.More >>
The 281,893 acre Thomas Fire in southern California is now 100% contained, after starting on December 4th. The fire remains under investigation.More >>
President Trump signed a Martin Luther King Jr. Day proclamation at the White House Friday, amid furious fallout from comments he made Thursday about "sh*thole countries."More >>
Dutch Bros Coffee is scheduled to open its first Reno location on January 17th. To celebrate its grand opening, the business will offer free 16-ounce drinks between 5 a.m. and 11 p.m.More >>
