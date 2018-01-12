Kacey KC Appointed to Lead Nevada Division of Forestry - KTVN Channel 2 - Reno Tahoe Sparks News, Weather, Video

Kacey KC Appointed to Lead Nevada Division of Forestry

Posted: Updated:

The director of the Nevada Department of Conservation and Natural Resources has announced the appointment of Kacey KC as the Nevada State Forester and Firewarden.

As State Forester, Ms. KC will lead the Nevada Division of Forestry (NDF) in its mission to proactively manage and protect Nevada’s forests and rangelands, and safely respond to wildland fires.

Ms. KC first joined NDF in 2002, and has served as Acting State Forester since April 2017. Kacey has more than 15 years of professional experience in forest management and natural resource conservation, including her tenure as NDF Deputy Administrator and as the Program Manager of Nevada’s Sagebrush Ecosystem Program.  She holds a degree in Forestry Resource and Conservation from the University of Montana. A native of Gardnerville, Nevada, KC will be the first female State Forester to head the Nevada Division of Forestry.

Governor Sandoval expressed his support for the appointment, “Kacey’s skills and commitment to the enhancement, conservation and protection of our forests and rangelands will serve Nevadans well.”

DCNR Director Bradley Crowell reiterated the Governor’s support.  “I am proud to have Kacey take the helm at NDF as Nevada’s next State Forester.  Her proven leadership and strong background in forest management will help establish NDF as a premier natural resource management and wildfire agency.”

(Nevada Department of Conservation and Natural Resources)

Powered by Frankly
SECTIONS
News
Weather
Sports
iWitness
Health
What's on 2
Sales
Lifestyle
FEATURES
Face the State
Someone 2 Know
Nevada Backroads
Job of the Day
ABOUT US
News Team
Job Openings
Contact KTVN
Contest Rules
Closed Captioning
Buy a DVD
Birthdays
PUBLIC FILE
KTVN Public File
KTVN EEO Report
To Request Notification of All Job Openings
Public File Assistance
KTVN-TV

KTVN-TV
Phone: (775) 858-2222
Fax: (775) 861-4298

Mailing Address:
4925 Energy Way
Reno, NV 89502

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 Sarkes Tarzian, Inc. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.