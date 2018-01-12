RTC and NDOT Schedule Coming Lane & Road Closures

The Regional Transportation Commission (RTC) is planning to close part of Sage Street in Reno near 4th Street for utility work from Monday, January 15, 2018 through Wednesday, January 17, 2018.

The closure will not affect through traffic on 4th Street, but people who use Sage Street to access Waste Management’s Transfer Station or the City of Reno’s Corporation Yard on East Commercial Row will need to detour using Sutro Street to East Commercial Row. Businesses on Sage Street are open and will be accessible from the south by traveling on Sutro Street, to East Commercial Row, to Sage Street.

Also, one lane of southbound USA Parkway will be closed next week as the Nevada Department of Transportation installs solar lighting for a roadway landscape and aesthetics sculpture.

The right-hand lane of southbound USA Parkway will be closed Monday, January 15 through Wednesday, January 17 from approximately 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. daily. The lane closure will take place from Interstate 80 to approximately one quarter mile south. Motorists should anticipate moderate travel delays and are asked to allow extra travel time and to always drive safely through road work zones.

The lane closure is for installation of solar lighting and control panels to illuminate a newer roadside landscape sculpture. The approximately 30-foot tall landscape and aesthetic sculpture was installed in mid-November to represent the region’s emergence as an industrial and technological hub.