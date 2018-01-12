Nevada Seismological Lab Reports Swarm of 90 Earthquakes in South Reno

Reno Police have arrested one suspect and are still investigating a shooting that occurred in downtown Reno Saturday morning.More >>
The Reno Rodeo is holding a two-day clinic for candidates interested in being the next Miss Reno Rodeo.More >>
The American Red Cross sees the increase in home fires, so local high school club volunteers are partnering up with Red Cross volunteers to assemble smoke alarm installation kits for our community's most affected neighborhoods.More >>
A new yoga studio is opening up in South Reno, and it has a special story! Sparkle Yoga owner, Jennifer Wallis, rescued her dog, Truman, 11 years ago from the SPCA of Northern Nevada. And now, she wants to give back to the SPCA.More >>
HONOLULU (AP)- Hawaii emergency officials say alert of ballistic missile threat was mistake.More >>
Washoe County health officials have confirmed two more flu-related deaths. The most recent deaths were reported last week.More >>
The Sparks Police Department says they arrested an ex-felon suspected of robbing a market at gunpoint Friday.More >>
The Washoe County Sheriff's Office says one person was hospitalized after a crash in Incline Village Friday night.More >>
Darien Williams, a senior forward who transferred to the Nevada basketball team this season, has been dismissed from the team, head coach Eric Musselman announced.More >>
