Nevada Seismological Lab Reports Swarm of 90 Earthquakes in South Reno

The University of Nevada, Reno’s Seismological Laboratory reports an ongoing swarm of earthquakes near south Reno, in the area of the Mt. Rose Highway and I-580. Since last night, more than 90 events have been located. The largest recorded are four magnitude 2 quakes. There have been no reports of damage, and about 38 people have reported feeling the small earthquakes.
 
“The activity notably increased late last night and this morning,” Ken Smith, seismic network manager and associate director of the seismological lab, said. “We’re monitoring the swarm closely and updating local emergency management officials in case this sequence evolves to a larger, damaging earthquake.”
 
Updated information for activity associated with this earthquake is available at http://www.seismo.unr.edu.
 
The Nevada-Eastern California region has a history of large damaging earthquakes and citizens should always consider earthquake preparedness. Information is available at the Great Nevada Shakeout website, www.readywashoe.com or at www.ready.gov/.
 
“When we feel these small earthquakes, it’s nature’s way of telling us that Nevada, and Washoe County, is earthquake country,” Washoe County Emergency Manager Aaron Kenneston said. “Today would be an ideal day to walk through your house, or place of work, and do a hazard hunt. Secure bookshelves, water heaters and items that can easily fall and hurt you.”
 
As a public safety reminder local and state agencies urge the public be prepared in the event an emergency causes you to be self-reliant for three days without utilities and electricity, water service, access to a supermarket or local services, or maybe even without response from police, fire or rescue.

