Bighorns Hold Off Red Claws for 118-113 Victory at Showcase

Bighorns Release

1/11/2018

MISSISSAUGA, Ontario– The Reno Bighorns (13-11) defeated the Maine Red Claws (12-12) 118-113 in Game 9 of the NBA G League Showcase 2018.

Reno shot 50.5% from the field and had seven players finish in double-figures to hold off Maine in the back-and-forth matchup. Aaron Harrison had a team-high 19 points to lead the Bighorns while forward JaKarr Sampson chipped in 16 points and 10 rebounds.

L.J. Peak led the effort for Maine, notching 23 points and Canada’s own Anthony Bennett finished with a 22-point, 11-rebound double-double.

Despite trailing Maine by 17 late in the first quarter, the Bighorns outscored the Red Claws 41-23 in the second period to enter the half with the advantage, 63-57. While Maine made it a contest in the final minute of play, a three-point basket by Reno’s Marcus Williams would seal the win for the Bighorns.

Reno will finish up play at the NBA G League Showcase with a matchup against the Delaware 87ers on Saturday, Jan. 13 at 5:00 p.m. ET on NBA TV. Maine will play the Memphis Hustle on Saturday at 4:00 p.m. on Facebook Live.