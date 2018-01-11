MGM, Las Vegas Police Consider SWAT Building at Shooting Site

The University of Nevada Seismological Lab says there was a handful of small earthquakes in the area of Galena High School in Reno on Thursday night going into Friday.More >>
The University of Nevada Seismological Lab says there was a handful of small earthquakes in the area of Galena High School in Reno on Thursday night going into Friday.More >>
The Reno Bighorns (13-11) defeated the Maine Red Claws (12-12) 118-113 in Game 9 of the NBA G League Showcase 2018.More >>
The Reno Bighorns (13-11) defeated the Maine Red Claws (12-12) 118-113 in Game 9 of the NBA G League Showcase 2018.More >>
Eagles come to the Carson Valley during the calving season to feed on afterbirth. During this time, tours offer people a chance to see the birds of prey.More >>
Eagles come to the Carson Valley during the calving season to feed on afterbirth. During this time, tours offer people a chance to see the birds of prey.More >>
Motel and hotel owners are learning a lesson in keeping illegal activity off of their properties.More >>
Motel and hotel owners are learning a lesson in keeping illegal activity off of their properties.More >>
Dutch Bros Coffee is scheduled to open its first Reno location on January 17th. To celebrate its grand opening, the business will offer free 16-ounce drinks between 5 a.m. and 11 p.m.More >>
Dutch Bros Coffee is scheduled to open its first Reno location on January 17th. To celebrate its grand opening, the business will offer free 16-ounce drinks between 5 a.m. and 11 p.m.More >>
Dutch Bros Coffee is scheduled to open its first Reno location on January 17th. To celebrate its grand opening, the business will offer free 16-ounce drinks between 5 a.m. and 11 p.m.More >>
Dutch Bros Coffee is scheduled to open its first Reno location on January 17th. To celebrate its grand opening, the business will offer free 16-ounce drinks between 5 a.m. and 11 p.m.More >>
A local Jiu Jitsu coach and competitor is preparing for a big match this month, but that's only one of his high stress jobs.More >>
A local Jiu Jitsu coach and competitor is preparing for a big match this month, but that's only one of his high stress jobs.More >>
President Donald Trump's administration is announcing $2 billion in grants for local agencies seeking to help the homeless.More >>
President Donald Trump's administration is announcing $2 billion in grants for local agencies seeking to help the homeless.More >>
Walmart is boosting its starting salary for U.S. workers to $11 an hour.More >>
Walmart is boosting its starting salary for U.S. workers to $11 an hour.More >>
Free, easy-to-use radon test kits will be available through February 28 at University of Nevada Cooperative Extension offices and partner locations statewide.More >>
Free, easy-to-use radon test kits will be available through February 28 at University of Nevada Cooperative Extension offices and partner locations statewide.More >>