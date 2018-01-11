MGM, Las Vegas Police Consider SWAT Building at Shooting Site

Las Vegas authorities and MGM Resorts have begun discussions on possibly constructing a SWAT building at the site of the Strip shooting.

The Las Vegas Review-Journal reported Wednesday that the discussions concerned a portion of the concert venue called Las Vegas Village.

Metro Sgt. Jeff Clark confirmed talks had happened but said it was only an "exploratory meeting."

MGM spokeswoman Debra DeShong said authorities would not use the site as a training area.

DeShong declined to say who initiated the idea. She also declined to say if MGM Resorts would donate, sell or lease the land to the Metropolitan Police Department.

Clark County records show that the Las Vegas Village site has an assessed value of about $38 million for fiscal year 2017 to 2018.

