Blood Donors Urgently Needed at United Blood Services

United Blood Services says it is in urgent need of O-negative blood due to a decrease in donations thanks to this year’s worse-than-expected flu season.

UBS says donation appointment cancellations at centers in Reno, Sparks and Carson City have increased since the start of 2018 due to the flu. In addition it says it is collecting much less blood than anticipated.

Overall, UBS says its donation totals are 13% less than anticipated, or about 130 less units collected.

United Blood Services encourages anyone who is healthy and able to donate to make an appointment today at bloodhero.com or by calling 800-696-4484. All blood types are requested with a critical emphasis on O-negative Blood Types.

O-negative Blood Type is the universal blood type and can be transfused to any patient. This blood type is often used in emergency situations when doctors do not have time to check a patients’ blood type before transfusion.

Volunteer blood donors must be at least 16 years old, weigh a minimum of 110 pounds and be in good health. Additional height/weight requirements apply to donors 22 and younger, and donors ages 16 – 17 must have signed permission from a parent or guardian. For more information, visit unitedbloodservices.org.