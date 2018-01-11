Trump Administration Announces $2 Billion to Help the Homeless

President Donald Trump's administration is announcing $2 billion in grants for local agencies seeking to help the homeless.

The amount announced Thursday is a slight increase over recent years and will go to 7,300 local projects.

Across the country, homelessness has been on a downward trend for years, according to government counts. But there has been a spike in numbers in California, Oregon and Washington, where rents have been rising fast.

"HUD stands with our local partners who are working each and every day to house and serve our most vulnerable neighbors," said HUD Secretary Ben Carson. "We know how to end homelessness and it starts with embracing a housing-first approach that relies upon proven strategies that offer permanent housing solutions to those who may otherwise be living in our shelters and on our streets."

Matthew Doherty, Executive Director of the U.S. Interagency Council on Homelessness added, "Continuums of Care are critical leaders in the work to end homelessness nationwide. When communities marshal these--and other local, state, private, and philanthropic resources--behind the strongest housing-first practices, we see important progress in our collective goal to end homelessness in America."

The administration's announcement comes as it is proposing deep cuts to subsidized housing programs that also help the homeless.

Its proposed budget also calls for the elimination of the Interagency Council on Homelessness, which coordinates the federal response to the problem.

(The Associated Press contributed to this report.)