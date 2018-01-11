Washoe County Deputies Arrest Six on DUI Charges During Joining Forces Campaign

The Washoe County Sheriff’s Office says it arrested six drivers on DUI charges during a recent Joining Forces DUI prevention campaign.

From December 18, 2017 through January 2, 2018, the Sheriff’s Office joined the Reno and Sparks Police Departments and Nevada Highway Patrol for a campaign aimed at driving under the influence as part of ongoing efforts to reduce DUI and increase traffic safety.

Washoe County Sheriff’s Office Deputies made a total of 146 traffic stops.

The total number of arrests, citations and warnings by Washoe County Sheriff’s Office Deputies during this event is 194:

6 DUI arrests

7 outstanding fugitive arrests

3 felony arrests

24 speeding violations

5 cellphone use/distracted driving

18 motor vehicle registration violations

11 driver's license related violations

13 failure to show proof of insurance

10 vehicle equipment violations

4 running a red light

17 all other citations

76 warnings

Joining Forces is a multi-jurisdictional law enforcement program that promotes statewide enforcement in the areas of: DUI, distracted driving, seat belt, and speed and pedestrian safety.

(Washoe County Sheriff’s Office contributed to this report.)