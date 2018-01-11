Washoe County Deputies Arrest Six on DUI Charges During Joining - KTVN Channel 2 - Reno Tahoe Sparks News, Weather, Video

Washoe County Deputies Arrest Six on DUI Charges During Joining Forces Campaign

The Washoe County Sheriff’s Office says it arrested six drivers on DUI charges during a recent Joining Forces DUI prevention campaign. 

From December 18, 2017 through January 2, 2018, the Sheriff’s Office joined the Reno and Sparks Police Departments and Nevada Highway Patrol for a campaign aimed at driving under the influence as part of ongoing efforts to reduce DUI and increase traffic safety.

Washoe County Sheriff’s Office Deputies made a total of 146 traffic stops.

The total number of arrests, citations and warnings by Washoe County Sheriff’s Office Deputies during this event is 194:
6        DUI arrests
7        outstanding fugitive arrests
3        felony arrests
24      speeding violations
5        cellphone use/distracted driving
18      motor vehicle registration violations
11      driver's license related violations
13      failure to show proof of insurance
10      vehicle equipment violations
4        running a red light
17      all other citations
76      warnings

Joining Forces is a multi-jurisdictional law enforcement program that promotes statewide enforcement in the areas of: DUI, distracted driving, seat belt, and speed and pedestrian safety.

(Washoe County Sheriff’s Office contributed to this report.)

