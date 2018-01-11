Dutch Bros Coffee Opens First Reno Location - KTVN Channel 2 - Reno Tahoe Sparks News, Weather, Video

Dutch Bros Coffee Opens First Reno Location

Posted: Updated:

Dutch Bros Coffee opened its first Reno location at 7250 S Virginia St. on Wednesday. To celebrate its grand opening, the business will offer free 16-ounce drinks between 5 a.m. and 11 p.m. 

Drinks offered include specialty coffee, smoothies, teas, freezes, Dutch Bros private-label energy drinks and a nitrogen infused coffee brew.

"We are beyond excited and honored to open a location in Reno. Dutch Bros has offered so many things to Jess and I through its vision and culture and we can’t wait to share the same things with our customers, community and broistas," said Matt Deacon, Operator of Dutch Bros Reno. "Let’s get this party started!” 

Reno is the third Nevada city to get a Dutch Bros location. Carson City and Las Vegas also have Dutch Bros locations, with Carson City opening its most recent location in March of last year. Las Vegas is expecting to open a second location within the next few months. 

To follow Dutch Bros Reno, visit www.facebook.com/dutchbrossouthreno

Dutch Bros Reno will be open from 5 a.m. until 11 p.m. To find a Dutch Bros near you visit www.dutchbros.com/locations.

Powered by Frankly
SECTIONS
News
Weather
Sports
iWitness
Health
What's on 2
Sales
Lifestyle
FEATURES
Face the State
Someone 2 Know
Nevada Backroads
Job of the Day
ABOUT US
News Team
Job Openings
Contact KTVN
Contest Rules
Closed Captioning
Buy a DVD
Birthdays
PUBLIC FILE
KTVN Public File
KTVN EEO Report
To Request Notification of All Job Openings
Public File Assistance
KTVN-TV

KTVN-TV
Phone: (775) 858-2222
Fax: (775) 861-4298

Mailing Address:
4925 Energy Way
Reno, NV 89502

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 Sarkes Tarzian, Inc. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.