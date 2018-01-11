Dutch Bros Coffee to Open First Reno Location Next Week

Dutch Bros Coffee is scheduled to open its first Reno location on January 17th. To celebrate its grand opening, the business will offer free 16-ounce drinks between 5 a.m. and 11 p.m.

Drinks offered include specialty coffee, smoothies, teas, freezes, Dutch Bros private-label energy drinks and a nitrogen infused coffee brew.

"We are beyond excited and honored to open a location in Reno. Dutch Bros has offered so many things to Jess and I through its vision and culture and we can’t wait to share the same things with our customers, community and broistas," said Matt Deacon, Operator of Dutch Bros Reno. "Let’s get this party started!”

Reno is the third Nevada city to get a Dutch Bros location. Carson City and Las Vegas also have Dutch Bros locations, with Carson City opening its most recent location in March of last year. Las Vegas is expecting to open a second location within the next few months.

To follow Dutch Bros Reno, visit www.facebook.com/dutchbrossouthreno.

Dutch Bros Reno will be open from 5 a.m. until 11 p.m. To find a Dutch Bros near you visit www.dutchbros.com/locations.