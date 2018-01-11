Inmate Dies at Northern Nevada Correctional Center - KTVN Channel 2 - Reno Tahoe Sparks News, Weather, Video

Inmate Dies at Northern Nevada Correctional Center

The Nevada Department of Corrections says an inmate died this week at the Northern Nevada Correctional Center in Carson City.

Authorities say 76-year-old Nathan F. Kimmel died Tuesday at the Regional Medical Facility.

Kimmel was committed from Washoe County on May 18, 1977, and was serving a sentence of life without the possibility of parole for first degree murder and attempted murder. 

An autopsy is being scheduled to determine the cause of death.

Family members were notified. 

