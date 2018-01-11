Inmate Dies at Northern Nevada Correctional Center

The Nevada Department of Corrections says an inmate died this week at the Northern Nevada Correctional Center in Carson City.

Authorities say 76-year-old Nathan F. Kimmel died Tuesday at the Regional Medical Facility.

Kimmel was committed from Washoe County on May 18, 1977, and was serving a sentence of life without the possibility of parole for first degree murder and attempted murder.

An autopsy is being scheduled to determine the cause of death.

Family members were notified.