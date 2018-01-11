The Salvation Army Opens New Family Store in Carson City

The Salvation Army held a grand opening for a new Family Store in Carson City on Thursday morning.
The 18,000 square foot building is located at 3320 Research Way.
The morning ceremony included a ribbon cutting, and coffee and donuts for customers.
Organizers are expected to serve hot dogs for lunchtime. A prize wheel will also be featured where customers can win coupons and merchandise.
