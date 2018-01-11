Investigation Underway After South Reno Fire - KTVN Channel 2 - Reno Tahoe Sparks News, Weather, Video

Investigation Underway After South Reno Fire

Posted: Updated:

An investigation is underway after fire crews knocked down a fire at a home located on Westridge Drive in south Reno early Thursday morning.

Truckee Meadows Fire Protection District crews responded to the fire around 9:15 a.m. 

Within minutes, firefighters contained the fire to a patio. 

Fire crews say an initial investigation indicates that a battery connected to a solar panel may have shorted out. 

