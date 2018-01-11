House OKs Foreign Surveillance Program; Senate Vote Next

The House has passed a bill to reauthorize a key foreign intelligence collection program with an important tweak. It requires the FBI to get a warrant if it wants to view the contents of Americans' communications swept up in the process.

The House on Thursday passed what is known as Section 702 of a program that allows spy agencies to collect information on foreign targets abroad. The bill passed 256-164. The Senate must still pass the bill before it is sent to the White House for the president's signature.

Earlier, the House rejected a measure to impose stiffer restrictions on the FBI. It would have required the FBI to get a warrant to continue even querying the database when Americans are involved.

Thursday's vote was 233-183 against the measure.

Those opposed said it would prevent U.S. law enforcement and intelligence agencies from uncovering potential threats to national security. Those who backed the measure argued that the FBI should not be able to query Americans' information in the database without a warrant.

President Trump tweeted about the program Thursday. He was referring to the Foreign Intelligence Surveillance Act, which lets spy agencies collect information on foreign targets abroad. The House is voting Thursday on possible changes, and the Senate must also act.

Trump says: "This is the act that may have been used, with the help of the discredited and phony Dossier, to so badly surveil and abuse the Trump Campaign by the previous administration and others?"

On Wednesday, the White House issued a statement opposing changes to the program.

