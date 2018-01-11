Someone 2 Know: Jerry Hallert

A local Jiu Jitsu coach and competitor is preparing for a big match this month, but that's only one of his high stress jobs.

For this Week’s Someone 2 Know, we take a closer look at the life of Jerry Hallert, one of the team's coaches and fellow competitors.

We caught up with him at the gym…

"Under, inside then out," says Jerry, giving tips as two athletes grapple on the mat.

Whether he's coaching Jiu Jitsu, or training in the martial art ... Hallert remains focused and calm - and undeniably driven. “ I love competing, coaching, training, challenging yourself. I think that's the biggest part of Jiu Jitsu. It's never a battle with your opponent, it's a battle within yourself to improve every day.”

Hallert fell in love with the combat sport 14 years ago and has been practicing it ever since. He is also runs a business called Komainu Apparel – that sells sports clothing.

"Once you get entwined in Jiu Jitsu, you spend a lot of money on apparel, so I determined I’d try that. I've always had that entrepreneurial spirit and so I did that," says Hallert.

But if coach, competitor and business owner is not enough, Hallert also has a day job.

Or in this case - a night job.

Sergeant Jerry Hallert has been with Reno Police Department for ten years.

Now we meet up with him for the evening briefing at the police station. "It's Wednesday, January 10, 2018, graveyard shift, the best shift," says Hallert to a roomful of officers.

Hallert approaches his duties as a supervisor, the same way he does competition ... He says both require humility. "When I'm stuck in a submission hold and I need to get out, I need to be calm, collected and cool."

We also got to ride along with the Sergeant for part of his shift. Tonight he’s fielding a phone call from Reno residents. "We have to make sure that obviously we're safe and you're safe," Hallert says into his cell phone.

Whether it's on the phone with a panicked citizen, working with his team of officers - or as a parent, Hallert strives to keep stress levels manageable. "My wife is extremely supportive. She has my back in all aspects of life …being married to a police officer - a business owner."

There is one more thing... Hallert co-owns Komainu Gym, which was born out of a request to train first responders in Jiu Jitsu. His business partner is also a police officer.

And across all walks of life Hallert's leadership approach remains the same - he's a coach. “That's my goal, is to give them to tools so they can succeed at their goals.”

You can watch Jerry Hallert put his Jiu Jitsu skills to the test in a few weeks at the first every Fight To Win Pro competition in Reno on January 26th. There will be 30 matches that night.

Click here for information on tickets https://www.cagetix.com/

And here for information on Fight To Win Pro60 https://en-us.fievent.com/e/fight-to-win-pro-60/14646578?force_subdomain=true