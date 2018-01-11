Walmart Boosts Starting Salary for Employees Nationwide - KTVN Channel 2 - Reno Tahoe Sparks News, Weather, Video

Walmart Boosts Starting Salary for Employees Nationwide

Walmart is boosting its starting salary for U.S. workers to $11 an hour, giving a one-time $1,000 cash bonus to eligible employees and expanding its maternity and parental leave benefits.
    
The retailer said Thursday changes that to its compensation and benefits policy will impact more than a million hourly workers in the U.S., with the wage increase effective next month.
    
The company is also creating a new benefit to assist employees with adoption expenses.

(Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

