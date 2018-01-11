Public Meets to Discuss Changes to Downtown Gardnerville

Main Street Gardnerville, Nevada Main Street and the National Main Street Center are working with the community to develop a plan to revitalize downtown Gardnerville.

During a public meeting Wednesday officials discussed results from a survey conducted over the last month. This meeting is the first public meeting regarding the issue, and many of those who attended the meeting Wednesday are among the 385 people who filled out a survey.

Kathy La Plante, Director of Coordinating Program Services for the National Main Street Center, says their job is to work with local organizations to create a downtown the community wants.

"I'm not here to tell Gardnerville what to do," La Plante says. "It really has to come from the community vision and really what the market says is possible here."

What the market says is possible and the results of the survey does have some similarities. La Plante says there is a shortage of retail, and the number one complaint about downtown Gardnerville is the lack of variety for shopping.

The surveys showed a brewery or distillery is the most desired business downtown, part of the reason specialty food businesses were just behind retail stores for greatest need.

No matter what gets added to downtown, one local just wants it to be a little more inviting.

"Whether it's art galleries or restaurants or retail stores," Brian Fitzgerald, Gardnerville resident, says. "So we can create that walkable community."

There are blemishes along Main Street in Gardnerville that new businesses in the area could improve.

"There are properties that are underdeveloped there are some vacant lots that present some pretty interesting opportunities," La Plante says. "And that's what we're working on here."

La Plante says she was happy going over the surveys, because she believes people took a lot of thought before filling them. She says they did find some surveys completed that didn't want anything to change, but she sees that as missed opportunity.

"That doesn't help the community economically." La Plante says. "If you have these buildings you want them on the tax rolls and you want new jobs."

The second most-popular complaint on the survey was about traffic. La Plante says there is no short-term solution to that problem and it may be more difficult to change because Main Street is a federal highway, but she believes there are some options to reduce traffic and ultimately narrow the road.

This is still very early in the revitalization process but La Plante says the process is off to a great start.

"I think it's going to give us good direction n the vision and perhaps the work ahead for Main Street Gardnerville.