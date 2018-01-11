StoneGate Housing Development Postponed at City Council

A controversial housing development packed the Reno City Council with concerned citizens Wednesday night. If approved, the StoneGate project could bring nearly 5,000 homes to Cold Springs.

In the last meeting, the city council voted 6-1 to keep discussing it for tonight. But when the agenda came up, they decided to once again push back the discussion, by request of the developers.

“The developers decided to, in conjunction with working with council members, to continue to finalize a couple of outstanding issues that were largely solved since the last November meeting," said Greg Ferraro, a consultant for the StoneGate development.

Reno is expected to see an increase of 60 thousand people in the next 20 years, and StoneGate says that housing developments like this will help keep housing prices down.

“It’s just a simple supply and demand consideration, and we are able to put more housing on the market, much of which is going to be in the high 200's low 300 thousands, we have a shortage of that kind of housing in the market now," said Ferraro.

The idea isn't getting full support from the community though. Several residents and council members think that bringing in this many homes to that are would bring a slew of problems the area isn't prepared for.

“The staff, even in the current agenda, stated that the projection is that in 10 years the project will represent a deficit to the Reno fiscal budget," said Jenna O’Neil, a Cold Springs Resident.

One of them is traffic. Some argue that adding 5 thousand more houses could mean 10 thousand more cars on the commute north and south, which is an already congested route.

"The North Valleys traffic is the main thing we are behind on infrastructure, we have developed out there without having infrastructure keep up for years, and we have to get ahead of that somehow," said Reno City Councilmen Paul McKenzie.

But StoneGate says they are working towards fixing that problem too.

"Our development has already begun working with the state through the department of transportation to accelerate the construction schedule on the spaghetti bowl and to add several significant improvements to 395 North," said Ferraro.

Others say that the basic social services like police and fire are not properly staffed for the sudden increase in population, as well as the sewer and water systems.

“Being a closed basin, we only have two aquifers, so those are potentially in the private wells are affected by pollutants that go into the basin," said O’Neil.

This extended time is meant for the developers to iron out details and answer many of the questions that both the public and city council have about the development.

The new meeting is scheduled for February 14th at 4pm.