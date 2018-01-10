USPS Driver Hospitalized After Rollover on Geiger Grade - KTVN Channel 2 - Reno Tahoe Sparks News, Weather, Video

USPS Driver Hospitalized After Rollover on Geiger Grade

Posted: Updated:

A woman is in the hospital after rolling a United States Postal Service vehicle in Reno.

Just before 8 p.m. police say a United States Postal Service truck rolled over on Geiger Grade near Shadow Hills Drive in Reno. Police say the female driver was transported to the hospital and that her injuries were not serious.

Officers closed one lane at Geiger Grade to clear the crash, all lanes have since been reopened. 

