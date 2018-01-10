SPD: Man Exposes Himself to Woman in Sparks

United Blood Services says it is in urgent need of O-negative blood due to a decrease in donations thanks to this year’s worse-than-expected flu season.More >>
Las Vegas authorities and MGM Resorts have begun discussions on possibly constructing a SWAT building at the site of the Strip shooting.More >>
The number of people missing after the deadly mudslides in Montecito, California, stands at 8.More >>
President Donald Trump's administration is announcing $2 billion in grants for local agencies seeking to help the homeless.More >>
The House has passed a bill to reauthorize a key foreign intelligence collection program with an important tweak. It requires the FBI to get a warrant if it wants to view the contents of Americans' communications swept up in the process.More >>
Walmart is boosting its starting salary for U.S. workers to $11 an hour.More >>
Faster internet is on the horizon. We take a look at what's available in Reno-Sparks, and when we'll finally get the super fast speeds found in other cities.More >>
Main Street Gardnerville, Nevada Main Street and the National Main Street Center are working with the community to develop a plan to revitalize downtown Gardnerville.More >>
A woman is in the hospital after rolling a United States Postal Service vehicle in Reno.More >>
Police are searching for a man accused of having his pants down in front of a woman in Sparks.More >>
