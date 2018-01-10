SPD: Man Exposes Himself to Woman in Sparks

Police are searching for a man accused of having his pants down in front of a woman in Sparks.

Sparks police say a woman was walking on Los Altos Parkway at around 3:30 p.m. December 6th when she noticed a man with his pants down, exposing himself in front of her. The man left the area and officers say they were unable to locate him.

The suspect is described as black man, approximately 6'0'' tall with a thin build. He wore a gray sweatshirt and gray beanie at the time.

Anyone with information on the suspect's identity is asked to call Sparks detectives at 353-2225 or Secret Witness at 322-4900.